Center for Closing the Health Gap hosts COVID-19 vaccine event in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A non-profit, The Center for Closing the Health Gap, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event in Over-the-Rhine Saturday.
Representatives from the Cincinnati Health Department will be at City Hall and Washington Park to help people get registered and vaccinated.
Those 18 years and older will be vaccinated at the Music Hall ballroom, and those 16 to 17 years old will be vaccinated by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital staff members at Washington Park.
Health officials say pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials say the event is a part of “Get Out the Vax” weekends- an effort to get 80% of those eligible in greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky vaccinated by July 4.
The second and fourth weekends in April and May are dedicated to the “Get Out the Vax” weekends.
As a part of this initiative, Cincinnati Health officials will host a vaccine event at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday. Officials say 4,000 spots will be available, and no appointments are needed.
