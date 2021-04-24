Property owners look to sell, donate vintage wedding dresses found inside former Middletown dry cleaner

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A couple of property owners are giving a second life to dozens of vintage wedding dresses that were saved from a now-closed down dry cleaner in Middletown.
After their cousin David Francis passed away, Susan Grier and Jan Currie inherited what was once Gough Lamb Cleaners and found the wedding dresses while cleaning the place.
The dresses are discolored, but the seal on some of the boxes has been intact for decades.
“There are so many wedding dresses, and we first started trying to figure out where we can take them,” Grier said.
Grier and Currie are trying to sell the dresses for a couple of hundred dollars, and those that do not sell will be donated. The cousins say they are hoping for some of the dresses to be donated to theater groups.
Those who are interested in purchasing a dress, know a theatre group or non-profit that could use these dresses can do so by reaching out to Currie at J.Currie@murdoch.edu.au.
