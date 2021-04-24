Showers are in today’s forecast

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday looks wet with periods of rain from early afternoon into evening. With thick cloud cover and rain falling high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s.
The greatest rain totals will be in the FOX19 NOW southeastern counties, Adams, Brown, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis. In those locations up to 0.40″ may fall. To the northwest in Fayette, Union, Butler, Franklin, and Decatur most locations will remain dry. Around Cincinnati metro rainfall totals will range from a couple hundredths to about 0.25″.
Dry weather with gradual clearing will prevail Sunday and with a brighter sky and some sunshine high temperatures should reach the low 60s. That sounds warm but Sunday’s normal high temperature is 68° so the afternoon will be 6° cooler than normal.
The warming trend I mentioned means as many as 9 of the next 15 days have a good shot at having high temperatures in the 70s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.