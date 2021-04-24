Tri-State families hold rally, ask that cases against loved ones be reopened

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of people gathered on Saturday in Roselawn to ask that criminal convictions against family members be reexamined.
The Anti-Police Brutality Coalition rally started around 2 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church.
Those gathered shared compelling personal stories about how the lives of loved ones were changed because of one incident. They say they feel the cases need to be reopened and looked into more deeply
Taylor Pennington said her husband has been in jail for 10 years for a crime she maintains he didn’t commit.
“I’m hoping to accomplish his exoneration,” she said. “I want to see him exonerated. I want to see him home. He deserves to be home. no one deserves to die in prison, especially for something they didn’t do, especially without the opportunity to actually present the case in court.”
Pennington says the CPD detectives assigned the case didn’t follow through on it.
“I believe they did not do an in-depth investigation,” she said. “We have been trying to get reports from the CPD for months now so we can take a deeper dive into what actually happened, and we have not had any luck.”
Anternitia O’Neal says her son was killed by a Cincinnati police officer in 2012.
“At that time, I was full of grief, and you know I ain’t really know too much about, like, what was going on as a grieving mother, as a mother that’s heartbroken,” she said. “I immediately did get an attorney, and I thought the attorney, Eric Deters, was placing criminal charges, but they were civil charges.”
O’Neal says she wants to see criminal charges filed against the officer she says killed her son.
“I need criminal charges for this cop to be held accountable for my son’s murder,” she said. “It’s not fair that he’s able to walk around here and do his job.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.