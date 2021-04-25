Big warming trend is on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday starts out cold with lows in the 30s and 40s, there will be plenty of sunshine and mild southeast winds to help temperatures climb into the mid 70s. We have a shot at lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next chance for scattered showers arrives on Wednesday. Expect more widespread rain on Thursday, even a few thunderstorms are possible. Some rain could linger into Friday morning.
Supermoon on Monday Night
Conditions are favorable to catch a glimpse of Monday’s Super Pink Moon. The moon circles the Earth in an egg-shaped orbit. The point at which it is closest to Earth is called perigee. A supermoon (optical illusion) occurs when perigee is reached during a full moon phase.
On April 26, 2021, the moon will start to rise in the east-southeastern sky in the Tri-State area at 8:06 p.m. Monday and will set in the west-southwestern sky at 7:12 a.m.
This is the second of three supermoons this year. The next occurrence is on May 26 and will coincide with a total lunar eclipse.
