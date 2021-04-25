Fight for Air Climb held at Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Families, firefighters, and first responders participated in the annual American Lung Association Ohio chapter’s Fight for Air Climb fundraiser run on Sunday morning to raise money for the fight against lung disease, lung cancer, and COVID-19.
“This is our 6th year. It’s hard to believe,” participant Teresa Gannon said.
The fundraiser is usually held at the Carew Tower stairs, but because of the pandemic, organizers decided for the event to take place at the stairs of the lower bowl of the Great American Ballpark.
“This was different because we always did the Carew tower all the way up to the top but today, being outside was great,” Gannon said.
Runners, walkers, and firefighters in full gear climbed the stadium stairs for a good cause.
“My husband died with COPD, but asthma, lung cancer, lots of other things the American Lung Association supports a lot of things and they put out a lot of information, so you know what do,” Gannon said.
Those who would like more information or ways to donate can do so on their website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.