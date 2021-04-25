Lane closures for Columbia Parkway rehab begin Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Lane closures on Columbia Parkway begin Monday and are expected to continue over the next 6-months for a road rehabilitation project.
According to Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE), the construction will occur between Delta Ave. and William Howard Taft Rd.
For the coming week, DOTE says, crews will be working in multiple lanes, starting in the fast eastbound lane at Taft heading towards Delta.
They say an electronic arrow board will be placed ahead of the work zone to help drivers. Cincinnati Police will also be on-site to help direct traffic.
Officials say the $3 million project, which involved full-depth repairs and concrete pours, is funded by a state grant. It is scheduled to finish by Oct. 31.
DOTE says crews are generally expected to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lanes opposite of rush hour traffic. All lanes will reopen when crews aren’t working.
Updates will be shared as the project progresses.
