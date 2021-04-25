One dead in shooting, police searching for 14-year-old suspect

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting in Wilmington and police say they are searching for a 14-year-old as a suspect.
Caleb King, 20, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen Saturday, according to Wilmington City Administrator Marian Miller.
Police responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on Darbyshire Dive, where King was found. According to Miller, he was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
“We’re not directly blood-related, but he was like my little brother,” King’s friend Kaleb Stilabower said. He says King was known for protecting the people he loved and would always stand up for others.
Police identified the suspect as Yevin Medley and say they are unaware of his whereabouts at this time.
“I hope whatever the kid’s reason was I hope it was a damn good reason because it’s not fair to a lot of us people. That kid has no idea how many people he has hurt,” Stilabower said.
Stilabower says what hurt him the most was how much his friend missed out on, “You know he really hasn’t had the chance to experience a wife or kids or any of that. Or getting his own house or getting a career. He never got the chance to experience that. Now that’s taken away from him because some stupid kid who wants to think he’s grown and do some dumb stuff.”
Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens said several agencies are working together to locate the suspect.
“The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so,” he said.
Officers say the gun has not been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-TIPS.
