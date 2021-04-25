Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations held at Paul Brown Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Paul Brown Stadium was a walk-up mass vaccination site Sunday with no appointment required.
Assistant City Manager for Cincinnati John Juech says that this was a partnership with the city “under the city manager, Hamilton County, and the Cincinnati Bengals.”
Representatives from the Health Collaborative and Cincinnati Health Department continue to emphasize that people are no more than ten minutes away from a vaccine in Hamilton County.
“We are pushing very hard to get over 50% vaccinated at least with their first shot this weekend. You can go to the health collaborative website, and there is a vaccine near you at every site in Hamilton County,” Juech notes.
The Paul Brown Stadium site is equipped with 11 pods and 44 injectors according to Cincinnati Health Department Director of Nursing Virginia Scott. “The Get out the Vax Campaign” makes an effort to get 80% of the Greater Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky region vaccinated by July 4.
“I think it has been really good. We do have some hesitancy out there that we notice so what I would say is, to still have the conversation, if there are any questions, call 211, even if you don’t have transportation,” Scott said.
Numbers and logistics will determine whether Paul Brown Stadium will be a mass vaccination site again in a few weeks.
“Forty-four injectors, 20 registration spots. It took a lot to pull this off, so it depends on the trends and whether we’ll be here for second doses,” Scott adds.
Just as they accomplished in April, “The Get out the Vax Campaign” is planning to dedicate the second and fourth weekends of May as “Get out the Vax” weekends.
