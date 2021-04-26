Columbia Parkway $3M rehab begins Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A $3 million construction project between Delta Avenue and William Howard Taft Road on Columbia Parkway is now underway, according to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering.
Starting Monday, April 26, crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lanes opposite of rush hour traffic.
All lanes will reopen when work isn’t taking place, according to officials.
Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time and consider alternate routes when traveling to and from downtown Cincinnati from the Eastside.
The project is scheduled to wrap up by Oct. 31.
Also, all westbound lane closures remain west of Taft Road for the Columbia Parkway Hillside Stabilization Project which is expected to be complete by late summer.
