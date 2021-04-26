Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Contact Us

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX19 NOW serves the greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Tri-State with breaking news, severe weather coverage, local and national headlines, stories that people are talking about and more. We are owned by Gray Television.

Contact us:

635 West Seventh Street Cincinnati, OH 45203

MAIN LINE: (513) 421-1919

NEWSROOM: (513) 421-0119

FAX: (513) 421-2940 or (513) 421-3022 (For Newsroom fax)

Frequently asked questions:

How do I apply for a job at FOX19 NOW?

How can I schedule a tour for my school or organization? FOX19 NOW is not offering tours at this time

What’s the TV programming schedule for FOX19 NOW?

How can I get my own copy of a news story or segment that aired on FOX19 NOW?

Directions to FOX19 NOW

I’m a “cord-cutter.” Can I still watch FOX19 NOW News?

How do I suggest a story to FOX19 NOW news

How can I contact a FOX19 NOW reporter or anchor?

Can I apply for an internship at FOX19 NOW?

I’m having a problem with closed captioning

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies are on scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party...
DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6
Jonathan Carlyle, Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner
‘I’m still dreaming:’ Toledo man is Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winner
Jordan Brown
Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim
Store clerk shot during aggravated robbery at BP
BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

Latest News

Thousands of Oklahomans have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, relying on...
Call wait times drop, thousands of unemployment claims from March still not processed
19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Tri-State woman ordered to pay back thousands in unemployment benefits
A Colerain Township woman who was furloughed from her job in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic...
6 months, still no unemployment benefits for Tri-State woman
Tens of thousands of jobless claims made in Kentucky during the early days of the coronavirus...
Kentucky auditor blasts state leadership for some unemployment problems
Hamilton City Council to vote on redevelopment projects along High Street
Hamilton City Council to vote on redevelopment projects along High Street