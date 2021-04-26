Father Drew rape case: New trial date set

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area priest accused of raping a 10-year-old altar boy three decades ago will now stand trial Oct. 25, court officials said Monday.
The trial for Father Geoff Drew was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, but it was changed after his lawyer said he requested more time. This is the third delay for the trial in the past 14 months, court records show.
Father Drew, 59, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape and remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $5 million bond.
He faces life in prison if convicted.
The case will return to court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 23 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.
His attorney, Brandon Moermond, told FOX19 NOW last week he requested the delay due to new allegations and evidence in the case that prosecutors outlined in voluminous court documents last year.
He said she also wants more time to prepare to challenge prosecutors’ experts.
A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has said Father Drew remains a priest in the archdiocese who is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges.
“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has fully cooperated with the investigation into this matter. That is the full extent of our involvement in the criminal charges against Fr. Geoff Drew,” Jennifer Schack wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.
Father Drew is accused of raping a fourth grader between 1988 and 1991 when he was the music minister at St. Jude School in Green Township.
Father Drew was not a priest at the time, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
The victim, who is now in his 40s, told authorities the abuse occurred in Drew’s school office after school hours. Deters has described the victim’s grand jury testimony as compelling, convincing and emotional.
Father Drew, who was ordained a priest in 2004, was put on administrative leave by the archdiocese in July 2019 and indicted the following month.
Court records show prosecutors plan to reveal multiple new allegations at his trial through testimony from the victim that he had sex with Father Drew when he was a little older, a teenager, and from a new witness, a second alleged sexual abuse victim.
But, due to the statute of limitations, Father Drew cannot be charged with those two new alleged crimes.
The second alleged sexual abuse victim was 12 or younger at the time, court records show.
