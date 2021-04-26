Mason High School students delve into cold case murders

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Students at Mason High School are hoping to help investigators solve cold cases through a specialized class.
The senior students are part of Randy Hubbard’s cold case class. Over the past two semesters, they have been divided into groups, and each group has focused on a different unsolved murder or disappearance from the Tri-State area and beyond.
“These families, they want closure, and they don’t get it for 20, 30-plus years,” Brennen Johnson, a student in the class, said.
Whether they are making calls, requesting or reviewing documents, or putting together timelines, the students feel they are gaining real-life, hands-on experience.
Hubbard said they often work with professional experts from the investigative and forensic science fields.
“It’s really on you to find your information every single day,” Kyley Gigliotti, who is in the class, said. “Looking through public records, you’re acquiring news articles, you’re looking through documentaries.”
For Johnson, it’s as much about getting a course credit as it is preparing him for his future career.
“I’m going into forensic psychology, and just doing this stuff is really fun to me,” he said.
This year, the teenagers worked with Hubbard to launch a true crime podcast, a website and social media pages, and now, for the first time, they are presenting their projects to the public.
All of the students said they hope their work will actually make a difference for the families involved and perhaps even help investigators gather new information.
“We’re not trying to step on their turf or anything. We just want to help them out, and we want to be the resource that they need in order to solve these cases,” Johnson said.
The students did their first round of public presentations on Monday. The next ones will take place Wednesday morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.