14-year-old suspect in fatal shooting turns himself in to Wilmington police

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy considered a suspect in a fatal shooting in Wilmington on Saturday.
City officials say Yevin Medley surrendered peacefully Monday shortly before 8 p.m. Prior to the arrest, Medley was considered armed and dangerous.
The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Yevin Medley with felonious assault and reckless homicide, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens.
FOX19 NOW typically does not identify juvenile suspects. In this case, we named Medley due to the severity of the crime and the fact that police were still looking for him as of Monday.
Caleb King, 20, was shot in the 400 block of Darbyshire Drive around 4:37 p.m. and later died at Clinton Memorial Hospital.
Police have not released any details on a motive. Cravens says the weapon involved in the shooting has not been found.
“The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so,” he said.
Brian Maynard says he welcomed King into his home several times as King was friends with Maynard’s son.
“It’s traumatic how children get guns put in their hands and they think they are entitled to take people’s lives or whatever with them,” he said. “They have no clue what kind of danger they have while they are playing with these guns.”
Maynard says King was a giving, caring, kind and pleasant young man.
“If you were starved and he was starving he would give it to you first. That’s just the kind of person he was,” he said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-TIPS.
