Rep. Tim Ryan announces campaign for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - U.S. Representative from Northeast Ohio Tim Ryan announced Monday morning he’s joining the race for the Senate seat that will be left vacant once current Sen. Rob Portman’s term expires.
Ryan is the first Democrat to officially declare his candidacy for the 2022 Senate race in Ohio. Cleveland-area businessman Bernie Moreno, former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio Republican chair Jane Timken, all Republicans, have already publicly announced their campaigns for Senate.
Ryan represents Ohio’s 13th district in Congress, an area that includes Youngstown, Warren, and Akron. In 2019, he briefly ran for president. He said his campaign for U.S. will center on workers, a message he’s repeatedly championed during his time in the House of Representatives.
“I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” Ryan said in a press release. “Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.