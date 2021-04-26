Ohio loses a House seat after 2020 census data release

The state remains the country’s 7th largest in terms of population.

By Julie Carr Smyth and Brian Planalp | April 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 5:15 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19/AP) — Ohio has lost one seat in Congress as a result of new census figures released Monday.

Prompted by sluggish population growth, the loss of a U.S. House seat comes as the state embarks on a new system of drawing its congressional maps, which are considered among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The latest census adjustment will take the state’s representation in the U.S. House to 15 representatives, down from the current 16. It marks the sixth straight decade of lost seats.

Below are the full population numbers for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. (Note the yearly estimates are considered less reliable than the 10-year census.)

Ohio

2020: 11,799,448

2019 est.: 11,689,100 (+0.9%)

2010: 11,536,504 (+2.3%)

Kentucky

2020: 4,505,836

2019 est.: 4,467,673 (+0.9%)

2010: 4,339,367 (+3.8%)

Indiana

2020: 6,785,528

2019 est.: 6,732,219 (+0.8%)

2010: 6,483,802 (+4.7%)

