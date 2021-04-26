Steamboat taking passengers to Kentucky Derby departs from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The American Duchess Steamboat made a stop in Cincinnati on Monday to pick up passengers en route to the Kentucky Derby.
There will be stops in Madison, Indiana, Bradenburg and Owensboro, Kentucky before the steamboat arrives in Louisville this weekend for the 147th Run for the Roses.
“It’s always been so interesting to see all of these great thoroughbreds racing,” Steamboat passenger Paul Romeo said. “It’s been on my bucket list for years, and I got a brochure from American Cruise lines saying they were going to do a cruise. And what other better way to see Ohio and Kentucky than going on a cruise and ending at the Kentucky Derby.”
Romeo is part of a group that flew into Cincinnati from Arizona on Sunday ahead of the nine-day cruise on the Ohio River.
He says he bought tickets to the Derby last year before it was canceled by the pandemic and is glad to be going to Churchill Downs this year to see the race in person.
“We’ve been waiting and waiting, wondering whether this was even going to happen or if it was going to get postponed,” Romeo explained. “And luckily, we’ve gotten through most of the bad stuff, and we’re able to go this year.”
This is the group’s first time at the Derby, but they are already planning their next horse race.
“My brother and I are from New York, so they have the Belmont, and that’s the last of the Triple Crown, so we saw that now we get to see the first part,” Peter Romeo said. “Now, we have to take a trip to the Preakness then we see all three.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.