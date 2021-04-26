Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Harrison

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 20-year-old man faces charges in the shooting death of another man over the weekend.
Keyshawn Bourrage was arrested Sunday and is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.
Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry set bond at $35,000 when Bourrage appeared before him during a brief hearing Monday morning.
Harrison police said they responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to a report of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at Shaker Point apartments off Shaker Point Way.
They found Antonio Rogers of Cincinnati suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release.
Harrison paramedics attempted life-saving resuscitation for 30 minutes but were unable to save him.
Initial responding officers were told Rogers accidentally shot himself, but police said they concluded as they investigated that he was really shot in the chest by Bourrage.
Then, while knowing police were called and headed to the scene, Bourrage “moved the firearm involved in the shooting to mislead police and initially lied about the entire incident,” police wrote in an affidavit.
