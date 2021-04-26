Vaccine appointments left unfilled in Hamilton County, officials say

“Last week at the briefing, we had Bishop Bobby Hilton on, he’s an older African American man, he had COVID, and he had to be hospitalized, and now he has to carry oxygen with him because of the long-term impact of COVID-19,” explained Driehaus. “He’s now vaccinated, and he’s distributing vaccine out of his church. So, we had Bobby on to talk about what it means to be in the African American community and be a leader and encourage people to get vaccinated.”