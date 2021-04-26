Sunshine Monday Afternoon, Mid 70′s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Plenty of sunshine and mild southeast winds to help temperatures climb to 75 degrees for a high.
We have a shot at lower 80s on Tuesday and upper 70′s on Wednesday.
Our next chance for scattered showers and thunder arrives on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Expect more widespread rain on Thursday, even a few thunderstorms are possible. Some rain could linger into Friday morning.
The upcoming weekend looks great with highs in the 70s and mainly dry.
