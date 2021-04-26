Woman, 39, shot in College Hill homicide, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight homicide in College Hill.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Tahiti Drive about 9:43 p.m. Sunday.
They found Deborah Evans, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Fire personnel responded and attempted life saving measure, but Evans succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
