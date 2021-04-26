Tree planted at elementary school in honor of 10-year-old killed in 2020

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Corryville Catholic School planted a tree Monday in honor of a former student who was killed in a shooting.
Danaja Thorne, 10, died following what Springfield Township police called an accidental shooting on Sept. 18, 2020, involving two juvenile family members.
Thorne was one of a kind, a special gem that was taken too soon, family members say.
“She was very sweet, she was really kind,” Thorne’s guardian Nina Brown said. “Always herself no matter what. Just so full of life and happy going and here.
“Just the sweetest. Always smiling, always dancing, always happy,” Corryville Catholic Principal Lauren Clements said. “It didn’t matter what anyone asked of her, she always said yes and just brightened up our hallways.”
Students, teachers, and family members hugged each other tightly as they spent the day remembering her.
“We’re just really grateful and appreciative how everyone is reaching out and showing so much love for her,” Thorne’s mother Jacqueline Carroll said. “And we’re just blessed that her memory is still gonna continue to be looked at, and she’ll never be forgotten.”
Moving forward, family members just have one request for students at Corryville Catholic.
“Every time you walk past the tree, think about her smile,” Carroll said. “Her smile was the best thing. It just lit up the room.”
The tree was provided by St. Xavier High School which is where Thorne’s older brother attends classes.
Police have not detailed the exact circumstances surrounding the 2020 shooting and no charges have been filed.
