Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Boone County, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a crash in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Airport Access Road (KY-212) at the entrance ramp to Interstate 275 in Hebron, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Philip Ridgell.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 3:13 p.m.
A black Ford Escape driven by 20-year-old Candace Bradshaw failed to yield to the right of way when getting on the eastbound I-275 ramp from KY-212, the sheriff’s office says.
She then hit 41-year-old David Byrd, who was driving a 2010 Honda motorcycle going north on KY-212, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd was not wearing a helmet.
UC Air Care transported Byrd to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
Bradshaw was not injured.
The sheriff’s office says next of kin has been notified.
BCSO’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.