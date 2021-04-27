Family of victim seeking justice as charges upgraded against man accused in fatal Harrison shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after being charged in the shooting death of another man over the weekend.
Keyshawn Bourrage was arrested Sunday and initially charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence, but the charge has been upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $35,000 bond.
Harrison police said they responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to a report of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest at Shaker Point apartments off Shaker Point Way.
They found Antonio Rogers, 20, of Cincinnati suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release.
Harrison paramedics attempted life-saving resuscitation for 30 minutes but were unable to save him.
Rogers leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.
“He was goofy. He was so loving and sweet, always, always had a smile, always happy, always positive,” Khadijah Thiam, Rogers’ cousin, said. “There was never a dull moment with him.”
Initial responding officers were told Rogers accidentally shot himself, but police said they concluded as they investigated that he was really shot in the chest by Bourrage.
Then, while knowing police were called and headed to the scene, Bourrage “moved the firearm involved in the shooting to mislead police and initially lied about the entire incident,” police wrote in an affidavit.
Rogers’ family members said they do not believe the shooting was an accident and want to see Bourrage held responsible.
“I don’t understand it. I’ve never heard anybody say anything about hurting him any day,” Susan Rogers, grandmother of Antonio Rogers, said. “We’re going to pursue justice all the way.”
Bourrage is out of jail on bond. He is expected back in court on May 5.
