Cincinnati Zoo nominated for USA Today’s best zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo is currently in the top three of voting.

Cincinnati Zoo nominated for USA Today’s best zoo
The Cincinnati Zoo is nominated for the USA Today 10Best contest. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo - Michelle Curley)
By Jared Goffinet | April 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 11:46 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State knows just how great the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is but know it is time to let the country know.

The Cincinnati Zoo is nominated for the USA Today 10Best contest. The Cincinnati Zoo is No. 2 in voting, trailing the Fort Worth Zoo, as of April 27.

Twenty zoos from around the United States were selected by a panel. The panel looked for zoos that “excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”

People can vote once a day from now till 12 p.m. on May 24.

Here are the 20 nominated zoos:

  • Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Tucson)
  • Audubon Zoo (New Orleans)
  • Brevard Zoo (Melbourne, Fla.)
  • Bronx Zoo (New York)
  • Brookfield Zoo (Chicago)
  • Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs)
  • Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden -- Click here to vote
  • Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (Columbus, Ohio)
  • Dallas Zoo (Dallas)
  • Denver Zoo (Denver)
  • Fort Worth Zoo (Fort Worth)
  • Houston Zoo (Houston)
  • Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, Calif.)
  • Nashville Zoo (Nashville)
  • Oakland Zoo (Oakland, Calif.)
  • Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Omaha, Neb.)
  • Oregon Zoo (Portland, Oregon)
  • Saint Louis Zoo (Saint Louis)
  • San Diego Zoo (San Diego)
  • Smithsonian’s National Zoo (Washington, D.C.)

The winner will be announced Friday, June 4.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.