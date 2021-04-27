Cincinnati Zoo nominated for USA Today’s best zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State knows just how great the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is but know it is time to let the country know.
The Cincinnati Zoo is nominated for the USA Today 10Best contest. The Cincinnati Zoo is No. 2 in voting, trailing the Fort Worth Zoo, as of April 27.
Twenty zoos from around the United States were selected by a panel. The panel looked for zoos that “excel in the fields of animal care and enrichment, while also facilitating meaningful interactions between animals and human visitors.”
People can vote once a day from now till 12 p.m. on May 24.
Here are the 20 nominated zoos:
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum (Tucson)
- Audubon Zoo (New Orleans)
- Brevard Zoo (Melbourne, Fla.)
- Bronx Zoo (New York)
- Brookfield Zoo (Chicago)
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs)
- Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden -- Click here to vote
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (Columbus, Ohio)
- Dallas Zoo (Dallas)
- Denver Zoo (Denver)
- Fort Worth Zoo (Fort Worth)
- Houston Zoo (Houston)
- Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, Calif.)
- Nashville Zoo (Nashville)
- Oakland Zoo (Oakland, Calif.)
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Omaha, Neb.)
- Oregon Zoo (Portland, Oregon)
- Saint Louis Zoo (Saint Louis)
- San Diego Zoo (San Diego)
- Smithsonian’s National Zoo (Washington, D.C.)
The winner will be announced Friday, June 4.
