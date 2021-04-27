City Nature Challenge begins this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The City Nature Challenge’s first part starts this week and all you need is your smartphone.
“This is an international competition between cities to document wildlife all across the globe,” explains Andria with City Nature Challenge.
Last year, more than 1,300 rare, endangered, and threatened species were documented by regular people, just like us.
“You can do this by simply uploading pictures of wildlife via plants or animals on to an app and website called iNaturalist.”
It is a free app and simple to use.
The 2021 City Nature Challenge takes place in two parts.
From April 30 through May 3, participants need to take pictures of wild plants and animals. Then from May 4 through May 9, people identify what was found.
To get started, go to the City Nature Challenge website.
Make sure you get in on the challenge this Friday because we need to beat Columbus and Cleveland.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.