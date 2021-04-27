Construction on next phases of Wasson Way set to begin

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The next phases of Wasson Way will begin construction on Wednesday, according to a city spokesperson.
Phases 4 and 5 will extend the trail an additional 1.5 miles from Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park to Old Red Bank Road in Fairfax.
Phase 4 will proceed over a former rail line to a railroad bridge that towers above Ault Park. The bridge’s concrete deck, piers and steel beams will be replaced or rehabilitated, and the bridge will be painted. This phase will be completed by late August, according to the city.
The next phase will go down a wooded stretch of switchbacks, or zig-zag paths, to the existing Red Bank Trail. The city says this phase will be finished by November.
When phases 4 and 5 are completed, Wasson Way will stretch five miles from Montgomery Road near Xavier University to Red Bank Road.
Construction on the first phase began in 2017. Seven total phases are planned and funded, according to the city.
Phases 4 and 5 will use $2.6 million in federal Surface Transportation Program funds. The city also says state grants are being used. The total cost of both phases is estimated to be between $3.2 million and $3.6 million.
Funding sources for the previous phases can be found here.
Construction of the sixth and seventh phases of Wasson Way is expected to begin in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Those phases will extend 1.5 miles westward to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale.
