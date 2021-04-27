Driver pleads guilty in wrong way fatal crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver involved in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-71 pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police say Sabrina McKinney, 26, drove her Dodge Nitro the wrong way up the Reading Road exit ramp from southbound I-71 on May 19, 2020.
She continued driving into the high-speed lane, police say, and crashed head-on into a Chevy Malibu driven by 23-year-old Tyson Guy.
Guy died several days later at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Court documents said McKinney was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
A second charge was dismissed in exchange for McKinney’s guilty plea.
She faces up to 12 years in prison when she is sentenced on May 26.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.