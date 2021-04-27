First Alert Weather Day: Storms, heavy rain starting Wednesday

The rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Ashley Smith and Jared Goffinet | April 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:06 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Tri-State with rain and storms expected to start Wednesday.

The greatest threat with these storms will be heavy rain starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.

Rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon.
Rain continues into Thursday.
Parts of the Tri-State will have a rainy drive to work on Thursday.
Rainfall totals will be around 1.50″ to 3″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Gusty winds, lightning, and hail will also be possible.

Expected rainfall totals by 11:30 a.m. Friday.
This will likely come in several waves, with pockets of heavier rain and stronger storms likely.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center both Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the Tri-State. Marginal is the threat, but it still means people need to be aware of the weather.

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone.
