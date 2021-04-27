First Alert Weather Day: Storms, heavy rain starting Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Tri-State with rain and storms expected to start Wednesday.
The greatest threat with these storms will be heavy rain starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday.
Rainfall totals will be around 1.50″ to 3″ with isolated higher amounts possible. Gusty winds, lightning, and hail will also be possible.
This will likely come in several waves, with pockets of heavier rain and stronger storms likely.
There is a marginal threat for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center both Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the Tri-State. Marginal is the threat, but it still means people need to be aware of the weather.
