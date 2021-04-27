Mask no longer required for outdoor events with 1,000 or less capacity in Kentucky

By Morgan Parrish | April 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 6:07 PM

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - As of Tuesday, masks are no longer required at outdoor events in Kentucky with 1,000 or fewer attendees.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the mandate still applies for outdoor events with larger capacities and all indoor locations.

For those not vaccinated, masks at smaller outdoor events are recommended but not required.

