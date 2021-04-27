Mask no longer required for outdoor events with 1,000 or less capacity in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - As of Tuesday, masks are no longer required at outdoor events in Kentucky with 1,000 or fewer attendees.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the mandate still applies for outdoor events with larger capacities and all indoor locations.
For those not vaccinated, masks at smaller outdoor events are recommended but not required.
FOX19 NOW asked Kentuckians how they feel updated mask guidance:
