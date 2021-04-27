Sycamore High School student dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A Sycamore High School student died after being hit by a vehicle in Blue Ash Monday afternoon.
Riley Betz, 17, was walking when she was struck at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road around 2:45 p.m., according to the Blue Ash Police Department.
Betz was not in the crosswalk when she was hit, police said their initial investigation shows.
She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Sgt. Jason Swartwout at 513-745-8567.
Counselors are available at the high school for those students and staff who may need support, a spokesperson for Sycamore Community Schools said.
“The Sycamore Family has suffered a tremendous loss. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Betz family and to Riley’s classmates and friends,” a statement from the district read. “As the school community continues to cope with the loss, we will work together as a Sycamore Family through the healing process.”
