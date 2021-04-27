Krohn Conservatory reopening to public with Butterflies of Bali

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Krohn Conservatory will be reopening their doors to the public on May 8 with Butterflies of Bali.
The show will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 6.
Thousands of free-flying butterflies will be in their showroom.
The conservatory is not offering in-person ticket sales. They are offering online timed ticket admission only.
Timed entry allows 40 people per hour to experience the butterflies. All timed tickets start on the hour, providing half an hour visiting the butterflies and half an hour experiencing the rest of the conservatory.
Face masks will be required for ages 6 and above.
