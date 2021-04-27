Local company who responded to fiery Brent Spence crash featured on national show about dangers of the job

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The national spotlight will be put on a northern Kentucky towing company, giving people a first hand look of the difficult and dangerous situations tow truck operators face daily.
Smith’s Towing in Erlanger will be featured on the new A&E series, Hustle & Tow, along with eight other companies across the nation.
The very first episode with the business will feature the fiery crash that shut down the Brent Spence Bridge late last year.
Owner Wayne Smith has been in business for over 30 years with his wife, Amy.
His son, Tyler Smith, also joined the team several years ago.
“About the time that I think I’ve seen everything there is to see, some person or some truck, or some car will end up somewhere I have never seen and that’s why I keep coming,” says Smith. “I get paid to do what I love.”
Smith says the tv series will showcase quote, “once in a career recoveries.”
He says viewers will get a first hand look into the skill and hard-work his team is faced with daily in their profession.
Matt Glenn is a nighttime dispatcher and driver for Smith’s Towing. He was there the night of the Brent Spence Bridge crash and was also on scene of a 120,000 pound crane that drove off the side of the road, crashed and landed on its side.
Glenn says it’s a profession that always has new challenges and the team hopes people will get a first hand look into the skill and hardwork they are faced with daily.
“There’s not an if and there’s not a maybe,” says Wayne Smith.
“The road has to be open. It has to be opened as fast as we can turn it and so working together is the only way we accomplish that. You just know that you are the last line of defense and it’s got to happen. You have to figure it out and make it go.”
Hustle & Tow airs on A&E on Tuesdays with back to back episodes at 10pm ET/9CT and 10:30pm ET/9:30CT.
Smith’s Towing makes its debut on Tuesday.
