Man charged with rape of juvenile in Boone Co.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police arrested a 34-year-old man on Friday, charging him with the rape of a juvenile in Boone County.
Justin Radcliff has been charged with one count of rape - victim under 12 years of age.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report which alleged sexual contact between Radcliff and an 11-year-old.
They said he admitted to the allegation and tried to convince the victim not to tell anyone.
Lieutenant Philip Ridgell said he is proud of the child for speaking up.
“It takes a lot of courage especially considering the age and the maturity it takes to first confide in somebody and then go through this process,” Lt. Ridgell said.
Initially, Ridgell said this was believed to be an isolated case. Then a new allegation against Radcliff was made on Tuesday.
“The reason we are now releasing information regarding this arrest is that we have a strong belief that there could be more victims,” Lt. Ridgell said.
Radcliff is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.