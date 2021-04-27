More than $270,000 worth of drugs found in paintings, tablecloths in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than $270,000 worth of drugs were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville on April 23.
The first shipment of drugs was found inside three paintings, with the officers being tipped off by their weight, according to Steve Bansbach of the CBP Chicago Field Office.
After making a small cut in the pieces of art, a white powder that turned out to be cocaine was found inside.
The shipment came from Aruba and was headed to Madrid, Bansbach stated. The cocaine reportedly had a street value of more than $200,000.
The second shipment was arriving from Mexico and contained what appeared to be tablecloths, but officers noticed they were also extremely heavy. It turned out the tablecloths had been soaked in meth with a street value of nearly $70,000.
The tablecloths were reportedly headed to a home in Macon, Georgia.
CBP Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn applauded the work of his employees in seizing the hidden drugs.
“Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission,” Mahn said in a statement. “They are exceptional at what they do and are part of the best frontline defense in the world.”
