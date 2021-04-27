‘One-in-a-million’ pup ready for adoption after rescue from convicted abusers in NKY

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A dog that was the subject of an advocacy campaign in Covington last year is now fully recovered and ready for adoption.
Video showing two Northern Kentucky residents hitting the 1-year-old pit bull named Justice with a hammer and a crutch went viral last year.
Animal rights advocates gathered to protest what they viewed as a light sentence for the abusers after misdemeanor charges were brought against them.
Justice began his recovery in the care of a foster mom, Stephanie Weddle. “He’s just the happiest boy in the world,” she told FOX19 NOW last year. “Big puppy, super playful.”
An animal rescue posted about Justice on Tuesday, saying the pup is nine months removed from his abuse and deserves a “furever” home.
The post reads in part: “I guess he’s just one of a million pits needing a home. But Justice is a one-in-a-million dog ❤️ You will never find a more loyal or cuddly companion! 🥰 Justice LOVES people, despite having a terrible and abusive past. He is dog friendly with slow introductions, no cats, and good with older kids.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.