Pedestrian struck in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pedestrian was struck and injured in Bond Hill overnight, Cincinnati police said Tuesday morning.
The pedestrian, identified by police as a woman in her 30s, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the incident was reported on Reading Road about 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Her condition was not released.
Southbound Reading Road was shut down near California Avenue Monday night while police investigated.
Further details were not available.
