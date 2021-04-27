Reds announce return of Fireworks Fridays to Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday announced the return of the club’s signature weekly fireworks event to Great American Ball Park for the 2021 season.
Fireworks Fridays will take place at each Friday home game May-September.
The fireworks displays will begin around 15 minutes after the conclusion of each game.
Any guests seated in the outfield sections 101-106, 140-146, 401-406, as well as the to Angry Orchard Patio, the TriHealth Riverboat Deck, the Center-Field Pavilion and Budweiser Bowtie Bar are encouraged to move seat locations for a better view of the fireworks show.
