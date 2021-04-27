Reds announce return of Fireworks Fridays to Great American Ball Park

Reds announce return of Fireworks Fridays to Great American Ball Park
Fireworks Fridays will return to GABP for 2021. (Source: Cincinnati Reds)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 27, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:58 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday announced the return of the club’s signature weekly fireworks event to Great American Ball Park for the 2021 season.

Fireworks Fridays will take place at each Friday home game May-September.

The fireworks displays will begin around 15 minutes after the conclusion of each game.

>> Reds to increase number of fans starting April 30

Any guests seated in the outfield sections 101-106, 140-146, 401-406, as well as the to Angry Orchard Patio, the TriHealth Riverboat Deck, the Center-Field Pavilion and Budweiser Bowtie Bar are encouraged to move seat locations for a better view of the fireworks show.

>> ‘Reds Country is behind you:’ NKY man battling cancer surprised by gifts from MLB teams

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.