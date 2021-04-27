Sunny & Near 80 Degrees Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another warm afternoon on tap as we will hit 80 degrees today, with some areas a degree or two higher. Look for a sunny skies.
Warm weather will continue into next week with rain and thunder in the forecast Wednesday afternoon and numerous showers and thunderstorms expected late Wednesday night and Thursday into the pre-dawn hours of Friday.
After that it looks like the middle of next week before more rain arrives.
This weekend we return to the upper 60s and low 70s with dry weather.
The “Rule of Thumb” used in these parts by experienced gardeners and farmers is, “do not plant cold susceptible plants until Mother’s Day. Right now we see no more freezing or frosty weather this season. Just to be sure DO NOT PLANT those tender plants until Sunday May 9th
