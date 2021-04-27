Former NKY substitute teacher’s texts released after plea in child porn case

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A former substitute teacher faces several years in prison after authorities say he persuaded a female student to send him nude photos and tried to meet her for sex.
Seydrick Walker, 29, pleaded guilty this week to child porn charges. The prosecutor on the case is recommending an eight-year sentence.
“Sex offenders come in all different sizes, shapes, colors, walks of life — in this case, employment,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders.
Walker was a former Lloyd High School substitute teacher, according to police. He was employed by the Erlanger Elsmere School District from October 2018-May 2020. District officials say he was terminated when they learned of the investigation. (The district’s full statement is provided at the end of the article.)
In July 2020, Erlanger police arrested him on charges of trying to convince a 17-year-old girl to have sex. Police said they’d received word from a parent that Walker had been messaging her daughter on Facebook.
FOX19 NOW obtained the text messages.
Walker asked the teen to send him nude photos and a video, saying, “Don’t talk about it- show me.”
Walker persuaded the teen to send him nude photos, and the two messaged for two months before the teen’s mother discovered the messages, according to police.
He also talks about being physical with the teen, saying, “Hopefully you like what I’m offering,” “You better not tell me no,” and, “We are going to see how nasty you really are.”
Walker made frequent comments indicating he wanted to have sex with her and at least once asked where she was located so he could meet her.
The police investigation led to an interview with Walker, during which he confessed to messaging the girl and requesting nude photos. He reportedly told police he met the girl while teaching at Lloyd High School and that he wanted to meet her so they could have sex.
“He admitted to detectives at least on one occasion when he asked the young lady to meet up with him that he went there to meet her and she never showed up,” Sanders said.
The chat shows Walker asked the girl not to tell anyone because he couldn’t lose his job and has a daughter to take care of.
Sanders says parents need to monitor their children’s phones in case something like this is going on.
“It should be reported to police as soon as possible,” he advised. “We can’t have these folks, these predators around our children, especially not in the schools.
Erlanger-Elsmere Schools released the following statement last July:
“On July 3, we received a phone call informing us that a former employee had initiated inappropriate contact with a student in our district. We immediately advised the family to contact Erlanger Police.
“The Erlanger Police Department has since announced the arrest of Seydrick Walker, a former teacher at Lloyd Memorial High School.
“Since receiving the initial report, we have worked diligently to assist police in their investigation and have completed all necessary legal reporting. We will continue to fully cooperate with Erlanger Police Department’s ongoing investigation and will provide any possible support to our students and their families.
“As always, the safety and security of all students is of utmost importance in our school district. In addition, we are thankful for strong partnerships with local law enforcement and children’s service agencies.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.