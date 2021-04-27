Unemployment claimants: Beware of scams including texts, fraudulent websites

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder is alerting the public of fake websites that closely mirror the agency’s official website that are attempts to steal personal and banking information.
ODJFS says the addresses of the fake websites in question are: unemployment-ohio-gov.com and ohio-gov.cn.
“We know that individuals are receiving text messages and emails that link to these phony websites. It’s important to pay attention to know whether they are legitimate,” Interim Director Damschroder said in a news release. “Please look closely before clicking sites that look like the real deal but aren’t.”
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost informed ODJFS about the fake site, unemployment-ohio-gov.com. Their review found that a Russian server houses the website, using a Chinese domain name.
Customers alerted ODJFS to the illegitimate site ohio-gov.cn.
To avoid potential fraud, ODJFS says Ohioans should:
- Ignore all unsolicited text messages and never click on hyperlinks in emails or text messages that look suspicious.
- Log in each week to your account and review personal information such as physical address, email address, and banking information.
- Remember that ODJFS will not contact you to ask for your username or password.
According to the ODJFS, if individuals notice a change in their account information, they should report it immediately by calling 833-658-0394.
