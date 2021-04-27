Fully vaccinated Ohioans no longer need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced changes to the coronavirus quarantine protocol that will be effective Tuesday.
Those fully vaccinated in Ohio will no longer have to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, he said.
The governor said by changing the state’s health order, students 16 and 17-years-old who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even when they have been exposed to someone with COVID.
“This change will also apply to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings outlined in the order. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance,” he said.
DeWine said 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first COVID-19 shot and 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.
Last week, he said while cases are high, they seem to have plateaued. However, the virus is more contagious than ever.
“Unvaccinated Ohioans lack the same protection against this virus as those who are vaccinated. The virus is now in more contagious forms that put younger people at much greater risk, including the risk of ending up in the hospital,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.
Dr. Vanderhoff also warned that Ohioans should not count on herd immunity until more people are vaccinated.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,065,702 Ohioans have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 19,118 deaths.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.