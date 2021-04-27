West Chester police welcome K9 Max

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - K9 Max will report for duty with the West Chester Police Department this week.
The 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd recently graduated from a six-week training program at Shallow Creek Kennels.
Officer Mike Veeneman has been assigned to handle Max. Max is taking over for K9 Jax and joins K9 Rico at the department.
The department said Max was purchased through the Matt Haverkamp Foundation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement agencies in the Tri-state area.
Training was funded by a local resident with a passion for dogs, they said.
