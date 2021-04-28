Authorities find body believed to be Toledo woman, husband charged with murder

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - The estranged husband of a Genoa woman who has not been seen in two weeks has been charged with murder after authorities found a body buried in the backyard of a Toledo home.
John Eichner was last seen dropping off the four daughters he shared with Amber Eichner with a family member in Tennessee. He was arrested Tuesday and is currently in the Ottawa County Jail, also facing charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence.
Family members said Amber Eichner was seeking a domestic violence shelter to get away from John, and her last cell phone ping was near Cleveland, Tennessee, where the children were dropped off.
According to the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney, a woman’s body found buried in a backyard in south Toledo is believed to be Amber Eichner. Authorities received a tip from a friend that John Eichner had asked and been given permission to bury a deceased dog in the friend’s backyard.
The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the woman found buried in the backyard had been strangled and ruled the death a homicide. A positive identification has not yet been made.
John Eichner, meanwhile, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.
