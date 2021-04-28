Man sentenced for killing 16-year-old girl in ‘Mexican standoff’ drug deal/robbery

Video from previous coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man has been sentenced for his role in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl more than five years ago.

Jordan Spain, who was 14 at the time, recently pleaded guilty to reduced charges in what Butler County prosecutors say was a drug deal gone bad on July 23, 2018, that escalated into the tragic slaying of Sydney Garcia Tovar.

The judge said Wednesday that Spain does not have any “genuine remorse.”

Spain received the following sentence:

Ten years for involuntary manslaughter

Firearm specification: Three years to run consecutive and prior to the manslaughter sentence

Credit for 422 days time served

Restitution for funeral expenses: $14,024.78

Two years post-release control (could go up to five years)

The defense will file saying he’s indigent.

Spain and Markeylnd Townsend, 24, were both indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Townsend also has pleaded out in the case. He will be sentenced in exactly one week, on Nov. 8.

Spain’s sentencing memo, filed by his lawyer, requested that Spain serve the least prison time possible.

It also reveals several striking new details about the drug deal gone bad that led up to Tovar’s death.

Earlier this year, Butler County court officials released a court filing in response to a FOX19 NOW public records request that shows prosecutors say Tovar was shot during “a drug deal/robbery.”

“These four individuals drove to that area for a drug deal/robbery of the individual(s) that drugs were being sold to,” Assistant Prosecutor Brad Burress wrote in the “Bill of Particulars.”

“What happened next could best be described as a Mexican standoff,” Spain’s lawyer wrote in his sentencing memo.

This new court record reveals how it all began when Spain, his older brother and his older brother’s friend - Townsend - were hanging out and playing video games at the Spain residence at Tyler’s Creek townhomes on Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township.

They decided to buy some marijuana.

Spain’s older brother ordered it on Snapchat.

The sellers would come to them at Tyler’s Creek.

Unbeknownst at the time to both the drug sellers and buyers, however, they all planned to steal from each other, according to the memo.

The drug buyers planned to “rip-off” and “fleece” the drug sellers by paying with “counterfeit money” and the drug sellers never intended to sell any drugs. They only plotted to rob the buyers of their drug money.

One of the sellers only had 20 grams of marijuana but tried to package it in a way to “fool the buyers” into thinking it was a full ounce,” according to the memo.

Tovar, the court filing also reveals, was with the drug sellers and she didn’t want to go when one of the sellers asked her to drive them there.

“She was reluctant at first and agreed to go along with the plan,” the memo states.

One of the sellers instructed her beforehand not to put the car in park, she needed to leave the car in “Drive” to be prepared for a fast getaway.

She also was told that if she heard gunshots she “should duck down in the car. Everyone knew the plan was to rob the buyers,” the sentencing memo states.

The drug deal unfolded shortly before 10:30 a.m.

When Tovar pulled up with the drug sellers, Townsend was armed with counterfeit money and a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

“As they walked out of the apartment to consummate the transaction, the adults handed 14-year-old Jordan a .45 caliber Glock handgun,” his attorney wrote in the sentencing memo.

One of the sellers demanded the cash first but Townsend insisted on seeing the drugs they were buying first.

When Townsend extended his hand with the money, one of the buyers “aggressively attempted to snatch it. As the money fell to the ground, the conflict escalated to a fever pitch,” the sentencing memo states.

Townsend fired first.

Stepping back, he saw one of the sellers pointing a gun at Spain, the memo reads.

Townsend reached for his gun and began firing.

“Only then did Jordan follow suit,” the sentencing memo states.

As the shots rang out, Tovar was ordered to drive away.

She was shot in her head as the vehicle lurched forward.

The car crashed nearby and everybody fled the scene, leaving Tovar - who was mortally wounded - behind with evidence of the failed heist: the counterfeit money and one of the seller’s pistols.

She died the following day.

“Without question,” Spain’s lawyer wrote in his sentencing memo, “Sydney suffered a senseless, tragic death. She begrudgingly agreed to participate in a scheme that took a woeful turn.”

Spain’s criminal case in her death began in the juvenile court system but he was indicted in adult court in March and moved to the county jail.

Police requested the transfer to adult court because his punishment would be more severe if he is convicted.

His lawyer wrote in his sentencing memo that Spain is “mortified” by his own actions. He was turning his life around and considering going back to school when he was arrested.

“Having had time to reflect on this disastrous episode, Jordan is ashamed of his participation. Not a day goes by that he doesn’t yearn to undo the past. He knows that he can’t. He is genuinely remorseful for his conduct. Jordan is resolved to learn from this experience. His goal is to turn this into a positive, and to take advantage of any and all vocational/educational training offered by the institution. He wants to put himself in the best possible position to return to his law-abiding and productive life.”

