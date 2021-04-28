Second murder arrest in 2018 killing of Butler County teen

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A second suspect is now under arrest on a murder charge in the slaying of a 16-year-old Butler County teenager more than four years ago.

Jordan Antuan Spain was just 14 years old when Fairfield Township police say he played a role in the July 2018 shooting death of Sydney Garcia-Tovar.

It happened in front of his residence at the Tyler’s Creek apartment complex on Wildbranch Road in Fairfield Township.

Sydney was not the intended target of the gunfire, police have said, but she was the only one killed.

The Hamilton High School graduate gave some people a ride to the complex and there was a confrontation, police have said. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Spain was taken into custody in Clermont County Tuesday night. Miami Township police arrested him on outstanding warrants, according to a news release from police Wednesday.

Fairfield Township police booked him into the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center in Hamilton.

He made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday morning at the Butler County Juvenile Justice Center. FOX19 NOW did not attend because the police did not announce his arrest until after he appeared in court.

The case is being prosecuted, at least for now, in the juvenile court system since Spain was a minor when police are alleging the crime occurred.

Police plan to ask that his case be moved to adult court, where his punishment would be more severe if he is convicted.

Last year, a grand jury indicted a 22-year-old man, Markeylnd Townsend, on murder and felonious assault charges related to her homicide.

Townsend is currently behind bars in the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated robbery charges.

Meanwhile, Fairfield Township police are continuing to investigate Sydney’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-887-5841 or CrimeStoppers: 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

