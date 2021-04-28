Murder suspect in 16-year-old innocent bystander’s shooting returns to court Tuesday

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who was 14 years old when police say he helped kill a teenage girl in Butler County and now faces charges as an adult will return to court Tuesday.

A Butler County grand jury indicted 19-year-old Jordan Spain last month on one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

He will be arraigned on his indictment at 8:30 a.m. before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Harold Reed.

Spain is held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond at the Butler County Jail.

He is accused of playing a role in the July 2018 shooting death of 16-year-old Sydney Garcia-Tovar.

Fairfield Township police say the victim was an innocent bystander when shots were fired in front of his residence at the Tyler’s Creek apartment complex on Wildbranch Road.

Garcia-Tovar had given a few people a ride there, and a confrontation between other people became heated, police say.

Weapons were fired, and Garcia-Tovar was shot to death.

Garcia-Tovar’s mother dedicated a memorial bench in 2021 at her daughter’s favorite park in Butler County.

Her mother has promised to be at every court date for the suspects.

Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right) (Provided/Butler County Jail)

Multiple shell casings were found at the murder scene, police have said.

Spain was arrested on outstanding warrants in Clermont County’s Miami Township on Sept. 19, 2022, according to police. He was found with a loaded gun, they said at the time.

He initially was held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.

Spain’s case began in the juvenile court system, it recently was moved to the adult one and the adult jail.

Police requested the transfer to adult court because his punishment would be more severe if he is convicted.

Ohio’s mandatory sentencing laws require those convicted of murder to serve 15 years to life.

In Ohio’s juvenile court system, teens convicted of murder can only be held by the state’s Department of Youth Services until they reach the age of 21.

A second person, 23-year-old Markeylnd Townsend was arrested last year in connection to Garcia-Tovar’s murder.

A grand jury indicted him on murder and felony assault charges.

Townsend also was moved to the Butler County Jail last month from a maximum security state prison in Mansfield, where he was serving time after being convicted of unrelated robbery charges.

Fairfield Township police say they are continuing to investigate Garcia-Tovar’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

