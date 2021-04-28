Murder suspects in 16-year-old girl’s shooting return to court

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two murder suspects in the 2018 shooting death of a 16-year-old girl are expeced to return to a Butler County courtroom on Wednesday.

Jordan Spain, 19, and Markeylnd Townsend, 24, were both indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in the July 2018 homicide of Sydney Garcia-Tovar of Hamilton.

Sydney’s mother dedicated a memorial bench at her daughter’s favorite park in Butler County and has promised to be at every court date for the suspects.

Both men have pleaded not guilty but do have the option to change their pleas during an 8:30 hearing before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard.

If they don’t, the judge will set the case for trial.

It’s not clear yet if the men will be tried together or separately.

Both are held at the Butler County Jail.

Fairfield Township police have said Sydney was an innocent bystander when she was shot behind the wheel of a car in the 7500 block of Wildbranch Road at Tyler’s Creek apartments just before 10:30 p.m. on July 23, 2018.

She had just given a few people a ride there, and a confrontation between other people became heated, police have said.

They wrote in court records their investigation determined Spain fired a .45-caliber handgun that shot Sydney in the head, resulting in her death the following day.

Spain was 14 at the time and lived nearby on the same road, police have said.

Multiple shell casings were found at the murder scene, police have said.

Another victim, a 21-year-old Hamilton man, Joseph Ryen Goolsby, was shot in the arm and treated and released from an area hospital, police wrote in a news release at the time.

Spain was arrested on outstanding warrants in Clermont County’s Miami Township on Sept. 19, 2022, according to police. He was found with a loaded gun, they said at the time.

He initially was held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.

Spain’s case began in the juvenile court system but he was indicted in adult court in March and moved to the county jail.

Police requested the transfer to adult court because his punishment would be more severe if he is convicted.

Ohio’s mandatory sentencing laws require those convicted of murder to serve 15 years to life.

In Ohio’s juvenile court system, teens convicted of murder can only be held by the state’s Department of Youth Services until they reach the age of 21.

Townsend was moved to the Butler County Jail in February after he was indicted from a maximum security state prison in Mansfield, where he was serving a three-year sentence for an unrelated aggravated robbery conviction.

Fairfield Township police say they are continuing to investigate Sydney’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-887-5841 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

