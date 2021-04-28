Charges filed in connection with 2018 killing of 16-year-old in Fairfield Township

Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot and killed n Fairfield Township in 2018. Fairfield Township police detectives say they identified Markeylnd Townsend as a suspect in their investigation and he was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on April 28, 2021. (Source: Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | April 28, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 12:37 PM

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County Grand Jury indicted a man Wednesday in connection with the 2018 killing of Sydney Garcia-Tovar in Fairfield Township.

Detectives identified Markeylnd Townsend, 22, as a suspect in their investigation, a news release from Fairfield Township police said.

Garcia-Tovar, 16, was shot and killed on July 23, 2018, outside the Tyler’s Creek apartment complex in the 7500 block of Wildbranch Road.

Investigators say the 16-year-old Hamilton High School graduate gave some people a ride to the complex and there was a confrontation.

She was not the intended target of the gunfire, officials said, but Garcia-Tovar was the only one killed.

The grand jury indicted Townsend on murder and felonious assault charges, both with an associated firearm specification.

A Butler County Grand Jury indicted Markeylnd Townsend in connection with the July 2018 fatal shooting of Sydney Garcia-Tovar. This is a previous booking photo from the Butler County Jail.
Townsend is currently behind bars in the Mansfield Correctional Institution on unrelated robbery charges.

The Fairfield Township Police Department continues to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Township detectives section at (513) 887-5841 or contact CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.

