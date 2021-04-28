2021 Cincinnati mayoral race preview

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2021 Mayoral Primary is less than a week away. FOX19 NOW is taking a look at the candidates on the May 4 primary ballot.
There are six candidates running for Cincinnati mayor.
- Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann
- State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati City Councilman
- Hamilton County Clerk of Court Aftab Pureval, an attorney
- Raffel Prophett, a retired district chief from the Cincinnati Fire Department
- Herman Najoli, adjunct professor at Indiana Wesleyan University who ran for Hamilton County commissioner in 2020.
- Gavi Begtrup, a physicist and political newcomer
No candidate has raised near as much money as Pureval.
Pureval has raised more than $230,000, which is more than all of the other candidates combined, according to the campaign finance reports.
The reports also show he has spent far more on his campaign than any other candidate.
So what are the key issues Cincinnatians will see on their ballots?
Along with levies, bond issues, and races at stake across Ohio, there are two local issues born out of corruption.
